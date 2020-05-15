American Players Theater cancels 2020 summer season

The American Players Theater has officially canceled its 2020 summer season at its Green Spring amphitheater.

Organizers say this year's productions will be moved to the 2021 season, and hope to be able to produce plays "in some fashion" this fall, that is if restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

Managing Director Carrie Van Hallgren said in a written statement that because the Players Theater's operating budget comes from earned income from audiences, "the financial hit to APT is simply unprecedented."

The boards of APT and the APT Foundation are now launching one effort to make up for some of that lost income by offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $750,000 to inspire ticket buyers to convert the value of their tickets into tax-deductible donations.

"We are hopeful that doubling the impact of these contributions will encourage our incredible audience to support us during this challenge, and ensure that we will be here, ready to welcome them back to APT as soon as it is safe to do so," Van Hallgren said.

Ticketholders have several options:



They can choose to donate the full or partial value of their ticket back to the theater. Donations will be matched up to $750,000.

They can keep the value of their tickets on their account for use when the theater re-opens.

They can receive a refund.

APT also announced a new play reading series called "Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live. The readings are streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin and will be \posted on Fridays at 7:00 PM CT on their website.