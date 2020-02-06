American Red Cross in Wisconsin helping victims of Puerto Rico earthquakes

The American Red Cross of Southwest Wisconsin is helping nearly 2,000 people in government shelters in Puerto Rico following earthquake aftershocks.

Barbara Parisi, a disaster services volunteer with the Red Cross. (Source: WMTV)

Puerto Rico has been recovering from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in January that killed one person, left much of the island without power and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and schools.

A reported earthquake was felt just Tuesday morning off the southwest coast, an area still regrouping from the recent quakes.

"To be a part of the humanitarian effort that the Red Cross is part of, frankly it's an honor to be able to go over and help in any way that I can,” says Barbara Parisi, a disaster services volunteer with the Red Cross.

Parisi has been working with the Red Cross for over 10 years, and has had about 20 deployments to help with disasters.

