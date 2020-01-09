American soccer star leaves the Middle East amid U.S. conflict with Iran

An American soccer player has left Qatar, citing recent tension between the U.S. and Iran as his reasoning for leaving.

19-year-old Sergino Dest plays for Ajax, a team based in the Netherlands. The team has traveled to Qatar for a mid-season training camp. Dest asked the team if he could travel back to the Netherlands because he “didn’t feel comfortable” being in the region, according to the Ajax.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Iran responded by launching missiles at military bases in Iraq that house U.S. military members. No one was injured in that attack.

The US Men’s National Team also recently cancelled a training camp trip to Qatar because of the conflict. Instead, the team is training in Bradenton, Florida.

Dest was born in the Netherlands but has an American father which makes him eligible to represent the United States in international soccer.

