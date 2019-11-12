Americans see Microsoft as most-ethical company

Microsoft tops the list of companies Americans find to be most-ethical.

The study released Tuesday by Forbes and the non-profit research group Just Capital ranks the nation’s publicly-traded companies on how they serve their workers, customers, communities, environment and shareholders.

“The imperative of the 21st century is to make capitalism work for more people,” Just Capital said on Twitter.

Microsoft found itself atop the list for the second year in a row, followed NVIDIA, Apple, Intel and Salesforce.com.

All in all, tech companies scored high, but Facebook was a notable exception, coming in at No. 149 despite tying for first in worker pay and eighth in other employee categories.

The public’s perception of Facebook dropped following the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw the company allowing personal information to be shared with third parties without users’ knowledge.

The social media giant has also taken a largely hands-off approach to regulating political speech.

