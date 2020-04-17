America’s 2019-2020 flu season claims 24K – 62K lives

With lab-confirmed cases now low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is done reporting on the 2019-2020 flu season.

The number of jurisdictions reporting high or very high flu-like illness activity decreased from 21 last week to 12 this week. (Source: CDC)

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the game.

The CDC believes fewer people are going to doctors because of the coronavirus outbreak, making it difficult to track the illness.

Final estimates for this flu season include:

-- 24,000 – 62,000 deaths

-- 39,000,000 – 56,000,000 flu illnesses

-- 410,000 – 740,000 hospitalizations

Hospitalization rates varied by age group this season, but rates were high among children and young adults.

The flu had claimed the lives of 168 children as April 11.

Flu-like illness activity was very high in New Jersey and New York City.

It was high in Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina, Wisconsin, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

It was moderate to minimal in the remaining 41 states.

The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months of age and older.

