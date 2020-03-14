Amid outbreak, people in Madison seek sense of normalcy

People in Madison are now adjusting to keeping that good social distance.

NBC15 caught up with people and businesses downtown Saturday morning to see how they are adapting their weekend routines to stop the virus from spreading.

Some visitors in town told us they could feel a different atmosphere in the city than the last time they visited. Traffic was a little slower than usual and businesses less packed.

Erin Vranas, owner at Parthenon Gyros said they can do is prepare and try to keep customers as safe as possible. Some places were still busy but not as busy as usual for a weekend.

