An alarming discovery by Oshkosh Fire Department

An alarming reminder from the Oshkosh Fire Department to make sure you have enough smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home -- and if you do, make sure they're working.

Oshkosh firefighters went into south-side neighborhoods on their "Detector Trek" over 3 days earlier this month.

They installed 130 new smoke detectors and replaced 35 batteries in existing detectors.

What concerned them was, 8 percent of homes had no smoke detectors at all.

Forty-four percent of the homes they visited needed more detectors installed.

Only 20 percent had the correct number of detectors that were working.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends a smoke detector on every level of a home and inside bedrooms or outside every sleeping area. Wisconsin law requires working smoke alarms in the basement and every living level of the home but not the attic or garage or inside storage areas, regardless of the building's age.

The NFPA further recommends having a carbon monoxide detector on every level of the home and in a central area outside each sleeping area. In Wisconsin, carbon monoxide detectors are required on every level near sleeping areas in homes with an attached garage or any fuel-burning appliance -- including furnaces, fireplaces and water heaters.