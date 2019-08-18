An inside look at "Hephaestus"

The Music Theatre of Madison is back again with a new and improved production of "Hephaestus."

"Hephaestus" tells the story of the often forgotten Greek God of Fire. This God has been case down to Earth by his mother, Hera and now must win his spot back on Mount Olympus.

The musical was written and composed by Nathan Fosbinder, a Madison native.

Catch "Hephaestus" at the Play Circle at the Memorial Union from August 16th to August 24th.

