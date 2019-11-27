TONIGHT at 10: An inside look at Moo Muffs as they are mass produced to keep up with the global demand

Business is hot for Moo Muffs and it's because of these early winter temperatures. It's been nearly 10 months since NBC15 first introduced you to these adorable calves in ear muffs. The local invention is now a global sensation.

Holly Poad with Triple P Farms, said they started making calf earmuffs last year. Now, they are in demand around the world.

Holly Poad, co-creator of Moo Muffs, could barely keep up with the demand this past spring as the polar vortex made it difficult for farmers to protect their newborn calves.

"It's kinda strange to think that we're getting calf ear muffs made by the hundreds," said Poad.

Tonight, Only on NBC15, Amy Pflugshaupt got an exclusive look as Moo Muffs are now being mass produced at a regional facility to help keep up with the growing global demand. What started in a small Lone Rock embroidery shop is now being distributed locally, but also internationally.