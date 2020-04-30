An old Powerball ticket sold in Madison is worth $50,000, but it's about to expire

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that was sold in Madison more than a year ago is out there somewhere. But, in less than two weeks that ticket won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.

The ticket was for the Saturday, November 9, 2019, drawing and was purchased at the Kwik Trip, 4741 Lien Road, in Madison. The winning numbers that night were 14-17-35-38-60 and the Powerball was 25.

If no one comes forth to claim the prize before Thursday, May 7, the ticket expires and so do the winnings.

Should someone find the ticket in an old wallet or couch cushion or wherever, they will need to make their claim by mail or make an appointment for an in-person visit to the Madison Lottery Office.

Lottery officials added that there were three people in the last two months that have won the same prize as the mystery player - and they have already cashed in their tickets.