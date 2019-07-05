Anchorage breaks all-time record high temperature

You might have heard, Anchorage broke its all-time record high official temperature by hitting 90 degrees. The previous record was 85 degrees set on June 14, 1969. Hitting 90 degrees put the day 25 degrees above normal.

But Anchorage wasn’t the only location to break an all-time record.

Kenai high temps also broke the record, hitting 89 degrees. The previous record was 87 degrees, which occurred on June 26, 1953, and June 18, 1903. King Salmon also broke its all-time record by reaching 89 degrees. The previous record of 88 degrees was set on June 27, 1953. Palmer tied its all-time record, hitting 88 degrees.

Daily records fell as well across the region. Homer hit 78 degrees, which was a July 4 record. The previous record was 71 in 2018.

Gulkana’s high rose to 88 degrees-- the previous record was 86 in 1958. Illiamna smashed its previous record by hitting 86 degrees. The record had stood at 79 since 1949.