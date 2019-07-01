Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas, according to statements from the team and police.

He was 27.

Police responded to Skaggs' hotel room at the Hilton Hotel in the 1400 block of Plaza Place after receiving a call about an unconscious man, the Southlake Police Department said in a news release.

Skaggs was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

No foul play was suspected, according to Southlake police.

Monday night's game between the Angels and Texas Ranger in Arlington, Texas was postponed, the Rangers said in a statement.

Skaggs, of Woodland Hills, was drafted by the Angels in 2009. He made his big league debut in August 2012.

Skaggs was a regular in the starting rotation since 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but became a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation.

He started 15 games, going 7-7.

"I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family," Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.