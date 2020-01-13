Angry motorist pulls out gun at snow plow workers, says 'it's your lucky day'

An angry motorist exploded at three Madison snow plow workers after he pulled a gun out and told them “it’s your lucky day," police say.

Madison police said the driver was evidently not pleased with the workers as they shoveled snow at North Hamilton Street and East Johnson Street Monday morning.

The workers said the upset motorist drove around them as they tried to pull their truck into the street.

The suspect suddenly stopped his car, got out and walked up to the workers with what appeared to be a handgun.

The workers said the man waived the gun around and said "It's your lucky day,” according to police.

The driver then returned to his car and drove away. The workers called 911.

