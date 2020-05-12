Animal shelter volunteer needs your vote to win national Petco Foundation award

A Marquette County man is getting national recognition for his effort to save animals' lives.

Ken Stein is a volunteer at Feline Canine Friends in Westfield, and he is among the finalists for the Petco Foundation's national Unsung Hero award.

The Petco Foundation and renowned dog trainer Victoria Stilwell are honoring five "Unsung Heroes" for their lifesaving efforts on behalf of animals with a $10,000 grant for their animal welfare organization.

Stein could win an additional $50,000 grant if he is voted to be the national award recipient.

The Petco Foundation said Stein is a retired contractor who made a commitment to his dying friend. He is a one-man show, dedicating his building skills to transform a lifesaving shelter for Feline Canine Friends.

"Five years ago, when we purchased the building, we knew it was going to be an animal shelter, but we didn't know how it was going to be laid out," said Lynn Hassett, director of Feline Canine Friends. "Ken walked in and said he was a retired contractor and wanted to help. The rest was history."

Unsung Heroes, according to the Petco Foundation, are local heroes who share the foundation's goal to create a lifesaving nation, and their stories show how one person can help make a better world for pets.

"Ken as put all of his time and talent into sharing the same vision we have - caring for all of those that come to us in need," Hassett said. "Ken is deserving of the Unsung Hero award because he never asks of anything for himself."

Stilwell traveled across the country, documenting the work of each of the finalists in a series of videos.

Stein needs the public's help to get the most votes by May 15 in order to win the extra $50,000 grant for Feline Canine Friends. You can vote HERE.