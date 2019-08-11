Annual Curdfest at Breese Stevens Field

More than 4,000 people turned out for Madison’s annual Curdfest on Sunday.

Copyright : Brent Hofacker

The event has been held at Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison since 2016.

The festival has everything from live music, farm animals, beer and of course cheese curds.

“Basically it's all about cheese curds. So we're doing five of our own cheese curd dishes, we also have three fresh cheese curd vendors, and then we have seven food cards that all have something cheese curd or cheese themed on their menu,” says Ava Janssen, director of events and marketing at Breese Stevens Field.

The event ran from noon until 5:00 Sunday afternoon.

