Annual Geminid meteor shower to peak this weekend

The annual Geminid meteor shower will peak Friday December 13th and Saturday December 14th where between 20-40 meteors per hour will be possible. Meteors can be seen before midnight with the best views after midnight.

There are a couple limiting factors that will disturb your view. One being the cloud cover tonight and the other being the full moon.

The best chance to view the meteor shower here in southern Wisconsin will be Saturday night. The clouds will linger before midnight, but after midnight we will see gradual clearing.

If you plan to go outside, BUNDLE UP!! Temperatures will fall to near the single digits Saturday night. You should get away from city lights and go to an open area, such as a field, and look up!

If you miss this meteor shower, don't worry! There will be several opportunities in the coming weeks. January 3rd and 4th the Quadrantids meteor shower will peak. After that, the Lyrids will peak April 21st and 22nd.