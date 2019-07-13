Annual art fair takes over Capitol Square

Madison's Art Fair on the Square is back on the Capitol Square on Saturday and Sunday. This is the 61st year.

The Art Fair is the largest fundraiser for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA). Erika Monroe-Kane, communications director at MMoCA, said the money helps keep the museum free and helps fund educational programs.

About 500 artists from across Wisconsin and the country have exhibits at the fair, showing everything from paintings to sculptures to jewelry.

"It's a really unique opportunity, to hear about [the artists'] process, their materials and also their inspiration. So not only can you get a one of a kind, handmade item, you can also hear the story behind it," said Monroe-Kane.

The 100 block of State St. is dedicated to emerging artists, artists who are just starting their career. Sally Lautmann, an artist with a booth on State St., said this is her first time at a fair like this.

"A little bit nervous, but once we got the tent up last night we felt better about it. It's been a complete delight, people are so generous and kind. It's really fun to share life stories and share ideas and get some affirmation about what I'm doing because I really love it," Lautmann said.

In between browsing exhibits, people also have the chance to enjoy live music and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants around the square. The Art Fair will continue to run Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.