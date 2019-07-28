Annual bike ride raises money to fight AIDS

The 17th annual AIDS Ride Wisconsin took bikers on a 275-mile route through southern Wisconsin. The ride started on Friday and passed through Waukesha and Lake Geneva before returning to Madison Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said many riders get involved because of a personal connection to the cause, like Dan Mueller, vice president of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

"I lost a brother, my brother Mark to AIDS in 1991. It was a really bad time in the evolution of the AIDS epidemic. There was absolutely no hope and it was before antiretroviral drugs even came on the market. And you see someone suffer like that and you think no more, no one else, you have to do something," Mueller said.

Mueller knew he wanted to help, and about five years ago, he got involved with the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW) and the annual AIDS Ride Wisconsin.

"I think we live in a country that thinks that we have got this whole thing, this HIV epidemic managed, and I think that that is a real myth that needs to be busted," he said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in 2017, more than 8,000 people were living with HIV/AIDS in the state. More than a thousand are estimated to be undiagnosed.

The AIDS Ride is a bike ride across southern Wisconsin that raises money for the ARCW, which offers a variety of services to people living with AIDS.

"We provide the health care, we provide dental care and mental health care, but we also provide food assistance. We provide housing assistance," Mueller said.

Riders collect donation pledges from friends and family and pay a registration fee to qualify for the ride.

Several riders have been participating for a long time. Jeanne Marshall has been part of the ride for 15 years. At nearly 75, Marshall said she keeps riding to spread awareness.

"HIV in particular is still impacting too many young people, people of color in particular, and we just need to keep educating people to be sure that everybody stays safe," Marshall said.

For Mueller and Marshall and other riders, AIDS is far from over, but Mueller said seeing people come out every year is a reason for hope.

"We'd like to see a future without HIV. We still hope for that," he said.

This year's goal is to raise $100,000 from the ride. Mueller is confident they can reach that goal. Over 17 years, the ride has raised a total of $3.5 million.