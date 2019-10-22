Get ready: Annual holiday lights along University Avenue about to turn on!

It’s almost that time of year: the Christmas lights along University Avenue are about to turn on!

The Kammer Family Foundation will host their annual Fall set-up event for the University Avenue Holiday Lights this Saturday, Oct. 26. They are asking for volunteers to help set up the much-admired lights.

Over 200 trees and 120,000 lights make up the University Avenue Holiday Lights Display this year, according to a release Tuesday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2719 Marshall Court in Madison, right next to the train tracks.