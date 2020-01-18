Another burst of snow's coming Saturday along with some very cold temps

A wintry mix this morning will transition to another quick burst of snow mid-morning before tapering off around midday. Additional accumulations of 1-3 inches possible with a glaze of ice. Gusty winds will pick up this afternoon 30-40 mph out of the NW with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Calm conditions return for the end of the weekend and much of next week as Arctic High Pressure settles in. This will give a lot of sunshine but cold temperatures with highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

TIMELINE

After the heavy snow from Friday night and into the overnight, colder temperatures rush in Saturday morning switching everything over to another quick burst of snow before everything pushes out around midday.

SNOW & ICE AMOUNTS

Snow totals look to be in the 3-5 inch range Madison southward with the potential of up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain. Accumulations of 5-8 inches remain likely north with a glaze of ice possible. Gusty winds will push in Saturday afternoon once the snow ends with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

TRAVEL

Travel is highly discouraged Friday night and Saturday morning. While the wintry precipitation will taper off Saturday, slick roadways will remain and caution should be used even into Sunday morning.

MORE: Several Dane Co. flight departures are delayed, canceled