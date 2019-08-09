Another chance to collect bricks from former Janesville GM plant

After an initial giveaway in May, the Blackhawk Community Credit Union will provide another opportunity to collect bricks from the former General Motors plant in Janesville.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, between 7 and 11 a.m., organizers will be handing out additional bricks at 2701 Rockport Road.

No parking will be allowed on the north side of Rockport Road from Crosby Avenue, west to Highway 11, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Those entering the property for bricks must enter from the west, staging only on Rockport Road, and park as far right as possible. People are also instructed to stay inside their vehicles and activate their four-way flashers.

All conditions will be monitored by law enforcement, and anyone with questions should contact the Blackhawk Community Credit Union.