Another coronavirus death reported in Milwaukee County, brings total deaths to eight in Wisconsin

An eighth person in Wisconsin has died from coronavirus.

According to a tweet from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, a 57-year-old woman from West Allis died after complications with the virus. She had reportedly been hospitalized since March 19.

The number of deaths in Wisconsin has risen to eight, after this latest death and the two reported Wednesday, including Dane County's first death.

The number of infected individuals has climbed to nearly 600 in Wisconsin, even as state residents have been ordered to leave home only for essential reasons.

The state saw its biggest single-day spike in confirmed cases Wednesday, increasing 28% from the day before.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or even death.