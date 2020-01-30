Another round of cloudy skies Thursday morning with cooler temperatures

Updated: Thu 6:13 AM, Jan 30, 2020

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather again today. Low-level moisture due to melting snow, will contribute to these clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s today and in the low to mid-30s Friday and Saturday. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s.

By early next week, a cold front will approach. Behind it, cooler air will fill in by the middle of next week.

 