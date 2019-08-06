Another round of severe storms possible Wednesday

It's been just over a day since a severe line of storms rolled through southern Wisconsin with damaging winds, hail, and flooding rainfall. Already, we are tracking a new threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. This will be a very similar situation to what we dealt with Monday.

This means we will start Wednesday off with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will quickly climb into the middle and upper 80s as the atmosphere starts to destabilize out ahead of a cold front. This will allow a line of storms to develop during the afternoon through central Wisconsin and eventually move through southern Wisconsin during the evening hours.

The main threats will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter size hail. Torrential rainfall could also lead to pockets of flash flooding too. As quickly as this moves in, it will move out with calmer conditions greeting us by Thursday morning.

