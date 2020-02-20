Antetokounmpo scores 33, leads Bucks to rout of Pistons 126-106

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 126-106.

Former Piston Khris Middleton added 28 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games.

Eric Bledsoe added 19 points and Brook Lopez scored 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6 and were playing for the first time since buying out Reggie Jackson's contract.

Christian Wood had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

