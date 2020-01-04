Anti-war protesters gather on Capitol Square

Protests across the country, including here in South-central Wisconsin, took place on Saturday, following U.S. airstrikes overseas.

3,500 troops are headed to the Middle East, a response to increase tension in the region, after an American drone strike on Thursday in Iraq killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Another response has thousands of people in more than 70 cities protesting across the United States.

In Madison, more than 100 protesters gathered on Capitol Square on Saturday, as part of a National Day of Action.

It is part of activists’ goal to end the war in Iran and bring all troops out of the Middle East.

Organizers NBC15 News spoke with called Thursday’s airstrike killing an Iranian general a “heinous crime.”

“The airstrike on the Iranian general was illegal. It would be like if somebody assassinated John Bolton in France. Obviously the United States would not take that lying down, and we should not expect Iran to take that lying down,” says protest organizer Annika Lee. “It was an action meant to humiliate them, but I really just think it will bring them together.”

President Trump says the attack on Solemani was meant to stop a war instead of starting one. He says Solemani was planning future attacks on Americans, though he has not provided evidence to support that claim.

The president added that the attack sends a clear message to enemies abroad.

“Let this be a warning to terrorists, if you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our citizens,” President Trump said on Friday.

Iran has vowed to retaliate after the attack. Meantime, several major United States cities, including Washington, D.C. and New York City, have stepped up security as a precaution. All U.S. citizens are also being urged to evacuate Iraq and to avoid the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as a precaution.