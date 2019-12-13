‘Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?’ Ad on Craigslist tugs at heartstrings this holiday season

A Craigslist post is moving people across the nation, going by the title: “Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?”

The post came from a Tulsa woman who says she has no family but would like to be a part of one this holiday season.

But the post ended up receiving hateful messages and the woman took down the post.

“I go through the free part of Craigslist pretty often, just looking for stuff, because sometimes people give away stuff for free,” Carson Carson said, CNN reports.

The latest ad to flash across his screen wasn’t something for sale.

“I saw that post, and I was like, ‘You know, that’s really sad,’” said Carlock.

