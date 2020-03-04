"Anything is possible" Alex Trebek offers fans opens up on cancer battle

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek offered fans an update on his ongoing battle with cancer along with a few words of hope going forward.

In a video posted Wednesday morning onto YouTube, Trebek marked one year since his cancer diagnosis, noting that he has already beaten some pretty long odds. He said the one-year survival rate for stage IV pancreatic cancer was 18%.

Trebek, though, also pulled back the curtain a bit about the struggle that comes with trying to beat cancer.

“I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” he said in the video.

Trebek revealed he has suffered moments of great pain and days where his body let him down. He even pointed to bouts of depression that left him wondering if it was worth the fight.

However, he says those doubts are quickly brushed aside as what he called a betrayal – a betrayal of his wife, Jean, “who has given her all to help me survive” and to the other cancer patients “who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader, of sorts, of the value of living and hope.” He also called it a betrayal to his faith in God and the millions of prayers said on his behalf.

Looking ahead, Trebek noted the survival rate two-years in is only seven percent, but pointed out his oncologist is already looking ahead to that day.

“If we take it one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible,” he added.

