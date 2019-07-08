Residents evacuate apartment complex for carbon monoxide

The Madison Fire Department said residents were evacuated from a west-side apartment complex Monday afternoon after a power washer caused carbon monoxide levels to rise.

According to officials, someone was power washing the basement area of the Brownridge Terrace Apartments on Pleasant View Road, near Old Sauk Road, with a gas-powered washer. There was little ventilation in the area, which caused the carbon monoxide levels to rise.

Residents were evacuated from the building, and because several animals had to be evacuated while their owners were at work, Animal Control was on scene.

There are no reports of injuries and officials said there is no threat to the public.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, officers were still on scene ventilating the building.