Apartment living and COVID-19

As Wisconsinites are encouraged to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many wonder what happens if someone who lives in an apartment complex tests positive.

The Tenant Resource Center says legally, if someone tests positive for the virus, they are not required to notify their landlord. Doing so, however, will help neighbors protect themselves.

"Just to make sure it's absolutely clear, having COVID-19 is not an evocable offense," said Finance Director of the Tenant Resource Center Matthew Kozlowski. "There is no risk that your landlord could evict you for contracting the disease."

In normal circumstances, a landlord can only evict someone for not paying rent or violation of the lease.

During the governor's Safer at Home order, landlords are banned from evicting tenants.