Apollo 11 mission artifacts on display at Wisconsin Historical Museum

Fifty years ago, the astronauts on the moon collected fifty pounds of lunar material to distribute to each of the United States.

“We have a display that was donated to us by President Nixon in 1970,” said Wisconsin History Museum Director Michael Hollander.

From today through Saturday, the exhibit will be on display at the Wisconsin Historical Museum for the public to view.

A Wisconsin state flag which made the trip to the moon and back is also on display.

Moon fragments from the Apollo 11 mission are extremely rare and typically kept safe in a vault.

Hollander says part of the museum’s mission is to cultivate people’s curiosity about the world around them.

“So if somebody comes and sees this little fragments of the moon and becomes a little more curious and becomes inspired to do something great and explore their world then we’ve accomplished our mission,” Hollander said.

Alongside that are posters of the lunar flight plans which Hollander says might seem simplistic to us.

“When you look back 50 years and look at the computing that they didn’t have that we have today, it’s actually pretty incredible that they were able to accomplish what they were,” he said.

The museum is open from 9AM-4PM on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

To learn more about other exhibits at the Wisconsin Historical Museum, head to the website.

