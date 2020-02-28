App created in Madison tracks thousands of companies’ political donations

The money you spend, could end up in the hands of politicians and affiliates, and one app created by a Madison startup is helping consumers keep track of those dollars.

The free app Goods Unite Us was founded after the 2016 election. Now, its app and website has more than 100,000 monthly active users from across the country.

Founders of the app, Abigail Wuest and Amy Miller, said they wanted to make sure people were not unknowingly voting with their wallet.

“What is does is allows voters to protect their vote a little bit more, to keep their own money from undermining their own values,” Wuest said.

The app allows users to search by brand, politician, category or company to see where the money goes. There is information on about 5,000 different companies.

“I hope that they just become a more informed consumer,” Miller said.

Wuest said all the numbers come from publicly available Federal Election Commission data. The app assigns a score to each brand or company. The higher the score, the more likely the purchases from that brand or company will lead to campaign finance reform.

“Our app basically takes that data to our research team, and we are able to put it in a much easier user-friendly form,” she said.

Wuest said users are from all over the political spectrum and are a pretty even split of more conservative and liberal users.

She said the goal is to create transparency and accountability. Users can also take a survey to see how their purchases align politically.

“This is only one part of money in politics, but it’s a part that we can have a little more control over as a voter,” she said.

Wuest said about 80 percent of users are women 35 and older. The app has also branched out to include some movies and television shows.

