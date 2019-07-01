App pick of the week encourages kids to explore and learn

Children's Librarian Carissa Christner from the Madison Public Library joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to demonstrate an app that will keep your kids busy on road trips or rainy days.

Christner's App Pick of the Week is called Sago Mini Village. Users can build their own gnome village in the woods with a variety of "blocks" at the bottom of the screen.

Christner said it's an app designed for the pre-K age, and it's a great app for parents to see what their child does with the game on their own. Each time a child places a block that has a window or a door, it will open to reveal a new gnome. Gnomes can be moved from one block to another, or taken outside to eplore.

The app is available through the Sago Mini World app, which is a subscription that includes all Sago Mini apps. Users can download it and try it free for 30 days.

