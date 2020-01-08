Appeals court stays out of voter purge case in Wisconsin

A state appeals court will stay out of a closely watched Wisconsin case over the purging of up to 209,000 registered voters in the battleground state.

The District 4 appeals court in Madison said in a ruling Tuesday it won't take the case until the state Supreme Court decides whether it will handle it.

An Ozaukee County judge last month ordered the state Elections Commission to purge people who may have moved from the voter rolls. The lawsuit was filed by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty law firm.

Democrats are fighting to stop the purge, saying it will unfairly impact their voters.