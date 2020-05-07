Apple growers worried about Friday's freeze forecast, how gardeners can prepare

Apple growers in southern Wisconsin are watching for Friday night’s freeze, as their flowers are just about to bloom.

NBC15 forecasts that on Friday, temperatures will plunge to middle to upper 20s south of Madison and lower to middle 20s northward.

Owning a family farm with eight acres of fruit, Thomas Griffith at Door Creek Orchard said he has not done anything to prepare his fruit.

“We're very small, and we have not invested in wind machines that stir the atmosphere,” he said. “Some of the big growers have gone to fly helicopters over their orchards at night to stir the air. Those kinds of things are out of our ballpark, so we just kind of take what nature gives us.”

