Three-year-old girl dead in Appleton homicide

UPDATE

A three-year-old girl has died in Appleton in what police are calling a homicide.

The girl was a taken to a hospital overnight and "succumbed to her injuries as a result of the incident," reads a statement from Appleton Police.

A 27-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital and she is being treated for injuries.

Appleton Police have arrested Demetrius L. Williams, 25. He's been booked in the Outagamie County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and two counts of Attempted Homicide.

Police say Williams is known to the victims, but did not describe their relationship.

"Officers were able to take him [Williams] into custody fairly quickly," says Officer Meghan Cash, Appleton Police Department.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of N. Kensington Drive at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the child and the woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not described the nature of the victims' injuries. The victims have not been identified.

Investigators are still at the scene this morning. Crime scene tape has been placed around the building. Officer Cash described it as a "fairly large scene."

"Our investigators will continue to work today. We have several officers out there processing the scene and some additional follow up will continue to occur in the next couple of days," says Officer Cash.

INITIAL REPORT

Appleton Police responded to what they described as an "active scene" in the 500 block of N Kensington Drive overnight.

A post on the Appleton Police Department Facebook page stated more information would be released in the early morning hours.

Video from our Action 2 News crew shows crime scene tape around the address and several investigators at the scene.

The Appleton Police Facebook post was made overnight.

