Appleton man arrested on 20 counts of child porn

An Appleton man is accused of using "multiple social media platforms" to distribute child pornography.

According to the Appleton Police Department, Richard T. Cook was booked into the Winnebago Co. jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators reportedly found "numerous images" of child pornography and say he used social media to both get and receive the material. They did not release any other information about his arrest.

No official charges have been filed against the 53-year-old Cook and the police department said its investigation is still ongoing.