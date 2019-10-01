Appleton man wins $13,000 on scratch ticket

The number 13 is lucky for one Appleton man.

The Wisconsin Lottery says Laurin Boushley cashed in big with a $13,000 Lucky 13 scratch ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wisconsin Ave. Pantry in Appleton.

Boushley says 13 has special meaning to his family, "I'm the 13th child in my family. Our first date was on the 13th. I proposed on the 13th. My daughter bought me a Lucky 13 ticket for my birthday. And what do you know, I won $13,000."

Boushley says he's going to use some of his money to buy new hearing aids which will make his wife happy.