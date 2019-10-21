Six-term Appleton mayor will not seek re-election

Six-term Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna says he will not seek re-election in April.

Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna announces his sixth term will be his last. Oct. 21, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

Hanna, the longest serving mayor in Appleton's history, held a news conference Monday at the Appleton City Center. It's a symbolic location for Mayor Hanna. It's where he announced his first run for mayor 24 years ago.

"I'm here 24 years later to tell you that I've made a very difficult decision and I will not be seeking re-election in April," says Hanna.

The mayor, who is expecting his sixth grandchild, says now is the right time to start a new chapter in his life.

"There are a lot of things that have gone into this decision. This is the right decision for me. This is the right decision for my family," says Hanna.

"I love this city. It's my home. It always will be my home. It's where I grew up. I'm not leaving. But it's time to close this chapter in my life and open a new one."

Hanna will serve out the remainder of his term.

"We're in a great place financially. We have accomplished a lot of projects. We've got a lot in the pipeline and a lot of exciting things to come," says Hanna.

Hanna says he is most proud of Appleton's culture of inclusivity.

The mayor says he's not aware of any potential candidates for the job, but he trusts the city to make the right choice.

"My goal over the next six months is to work hard so the next mayor can capitalize on all the momentum we have created," says Hanna.

Hanna has served as mayor of Appleton since 1996. He was re-elected to his sixth term in 2016. Mayors serve four-year terms in Appleton.

Appleton is the sixth largest city in Wisconsin.