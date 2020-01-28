Appleton police investigating after pet rabbits found abandoned in a box

Appleton police are searching for the person who abandoned two pet rabbits inside a box at a local park.

Posting to Facebook, police said the two black rabbits were taken from Peabody Park to the Fox Valley Humane Associated, and are now doing well.

The department’s Humane Officer wants to talk with anyone who has information about the incident. You can call the department at 920-832-6414.

According to the post, “It is a state crime to abandon animals and we would like to provide resources to someone if they are struggling to care for an animal.”

“Please share this post with friends, family and coworkers,” according to the department.

