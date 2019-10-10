Appleton woman arrested for repeated sexual assault of a child

A 20-year-old Appleton woman has been arrested for repeated sexual assault of a child.

Appleton Police have identified the suspect as Dessiree D. Allen. She's being held in the Outagamie County Jail for "engaging in repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child," according to police.

On Oct. 7, Appleton investigators received an anonymous tip about the case. They worked with Outagamie Child Protection Services and determined a "juvenile and adult female had an ongoing sexual relationship."

Police say the juvenile had been staying at the woman's home and "the assaults were frequently occurring."

Police say the woman is not related to the victim. They did not release any information about the child's age or gender.

The child has been placed in protective custody, police say.

Police encourage sexual assault victims to reach out via the Sexual Assault Crisis Center's 24-hour hotline at (920) 733-8119.