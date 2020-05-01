Appleton's No Mow May goes into effect to help bee population

Appleton residents can allow their grass to grow a bit longer this May to help the bee population.

No Mow May started May 1 in the city. Appleton will not enforce the 8 inch long grass ordinance from May 1 to June 1.

No Mow May is an effort to "promote pollinator-friendly habit and awareness." Appleton is a Bee City USA.

No Mow May was approved by the city's Common Council. It is optional.

Visit the Pollenablers-Fox Cities Facebook page to learn more about helping the bee population.