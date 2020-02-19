Apply to be a census taker at the Goodman South Madison Library

Apply to be a Census Taker in person at the Goodman South Madison Public Library from 1-4 p.m. on February 19.

A Census Taker visits households of people who do not fill out the census form sent in the mail. Officials said this is a crucial part of the census process as they want to ensure everyone in Dane County gets counted, including the marginalized communities.

The average wages for a Census Taker in Wisconsin ranges from $17-$24 an hour. The hours are flexible as people are home at different times.

Anyone can fill out an application, then if you are selected a representative will give you a call and if you are chosen for the position you will be asked to bring two forms of ID and get finger printed.

The census not only helps determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, but the census helps distribute billions of federal dollars to local communities.

Public libraries are one of the city agencies that benefits from the census funding given to local communities. Libraries across the state partner with the census bureau to offer resources for people to apply to be census takers.

The Madison Public Libraries scheduled more than 30 events to help with the census recruiting process. The libraries also help through raising general awareness and offering their resources, such as computers, for people to apply to be a census taker online.

To find more applicant days at a library near you click here.

You can also apply online to be a Census Taker here.