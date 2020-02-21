Approx. 20 students suspended so far in Middleton High nude photo investigation

Approximately 20 Middleton High School students have been suspended so far and more may be coming as the investigation into reports of students sharing nude pictures of classmates continues, the district confirmed in an update to NBC15 on Friday.

None of the students’ names were released. District spokesperson Perry Hibner added that students also received athletic code violation.

The district had not provided very much information about student discipline since the scandal broke earlier this month. Hibner explained that officials were initially concerned about what could be categorized as behavioral records.

Student could face a variety of consequences ranging for suspension to expulsion.

In addition to the investigation by the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, the state Department of Justice has taken over the criminal investigation. In Wisconsin, a person under 18 can be found guilty of a class I felony if convicted of possession of child pornography. Under the district's code of conduct, sexting is considered a level three offense

In a note to students' families, the District said they have been “working tirelessly to support" its students were affected by a police investigation into the sharing of nude photos at Middleton High School.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Middleton Police Department's School resource Officer at 608-829-9665.

