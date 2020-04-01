Approx. 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

In its largest single day increase since the pandemic, the Department of Health Services reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

The new numbers from the Department of Health Services show the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has grown to 1,550, an increase of 199 over its previous day’s report.

The state’s latest daily numbers show an additional 18,819 have been tested and had their results come back negative. The county does not list how many patients have recovered. However, one person who was diagnosed early had recovered they said.

The agency has added the number of people taken to the hospital because COVID-19 in addition to the positive tests. It shows nearly 400 people have been hospitalized so far, 26 percent of the number of confirmed cases.

Twenty-four people have died so far, according to the agency.

DHS’ report showed 215 confirmed cases in Dane Co. However, the latest update from Public Health Madison Dane County pushed that number to 224. Including that update the state’s total would increase to 1,559.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

DHS breaks down the total number of cases and deaths reported on a county-by-county basis. Its official tally are listed below:

(confirmed cases/deaths)

Columbia: 13 / 0

Dane: 224 / 2

Dodge: 13 / 0

Grant: 2 / 0

Green: 7 / 0

Iowa: 3 / 0

Jefferson: 12 / 0

Monroe: 2 / 0

Portage: 1 / 0

Richland: 2 / 0

Rock: 17 / 1

Sauk: 14 / 2

Milwaukee Co. continues to claim approximately half of the confirmed cases, with the latest DHS' numbers reporting 780 cases there.