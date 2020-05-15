Arboretum Drive temporarily closing to vehicles

Because there’s so much traffic on Arboretum Drive right now, the University of Wisconsin plans to close the road to vehicles temporarily altogether.

Pedestrians and bicycle are allowed, though. The ban goes into effect on Monday and stretches from the visitors center to Wingra Drive. It will remain in effect until traffic has subsided.

UW explained the move will increase safety for walkers, runners, and bicyclists, allow for greater social distancing, and reduce problems between the drivers and everyone else. Officials urge everyone to follow social distancing guidelines while they are there.

Town of Madison residents are asked to enter the Arboretum from Fish Hatchery Road. Additionally, UW asks drivers to be careful along McCaffrey Drive and follow signage because of a rehabilitation project.

It also is reminding people that the visitors center is still closed and all events and activities are canceled until further notice.

