Arby's employee scares off burglar who smashed drive-thru window with a rock

Madison police said a group of would-be burglars tried to break into the Arby's on Collins Court, near the intersection of Stoughton Road and the Beltline.

Around 10:30 Sunday night, police said an employee was cleaning up when he heard a crashing noise inside of the restaurant.

Someone had just smashed out the drive-thru window, and the employee saw a hand reaching through the damaged glass.

Police said the employee scared the burglar off, and saw three people running in the direction of a nearby car.

Nothing was taken from the restaurant.