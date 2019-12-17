Archaeologists in Greece find 3,500-year-old royal tombs

Greece’s culture ministry says American archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating from about 3,500 years ago near a Bronze Age palace that featured in Homer’s Odyssey.

A ministry statement said Tuesday that the roofs of both tombs collapsed during antiquity, filling them with so much earth and rubble that grave robbers couldn’t get in to plunder them.

Recovered grave goods included a golden seal ring and a golden Egyptian amulet.

The ministry said the discovery shed light on the early phases of Greece’s Mycenaean civilization.

The Mycenaean era, between roughly 1650-1100 B.C., provided material for many myths and legends of ancient Greece, including that of the Trojan War.

