Architecture school started by Frank Lloyd Wright to close

The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing.

School officials announced Tuesday that the School of Architecture at Taliesin, which encompasses Wright properties in Wisconsin and Arizona, will shutter in June.

The school's governing board said in a statement the "gut-wrenching decision" was made after no agreement could be made with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep operating the school.

The school currently has 30 students. It will remain open for the spring semester. School officials say they are working on an agreement with Arizona State University's design school to allow those students' credits to transfer.