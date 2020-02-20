Arctic air to cause cool temperatures Thursday

A pretty tranquil forecast through the first half of the weekend as arctic high pressure is in control. This will remain to our west through Thursday keeping us on the colder side of things with subzero lows and highs into the teens. Wind chills will be double digits below zero. On Friday, high pressure starts to drift east shifting winds back to the south and hence a warming trend. Highs on Friday should be around the freezing mark.

The weekend should be pretty nice and much warmer! Highs on Saturday will be around 40 and into the lower 40s Sunday. A few more clouds possible Sunday, but at this point no real concerns.

Our next weathermaker arrives early next week. This will keep things active through the first half of the week. Mixed precipitation will be possible over several days.